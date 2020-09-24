VIDEO: Roy police release footage of officer-involved shooting that killed 21-year-old, injured K-9

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Roy have released a video regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and injured a police K9.

According to Roy City Police, the incident happened on August 8 around 2 a.m. when an officer from their department pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Roy. Once the officer began speaking to the two occupants inside the vehicle, the driver sped off. A short pursuit ensued before police called off the chase.

The vehicle was located in a field near 2640 North and 1700 West in Clinton. When they approached the vehicle, Taylor said Aaron Griffin, one of the suspects, opened fire on the officers.

During an exchange of gunfire, police K-9 Mik was hit in the face by a bullet. He was treated for his injuries and is still recovering.

Griffin died as a result of being hit by one of the officers bullets.

In the video, Roy City Police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn explained step by step as the incident unfolded.

*Graphic video conent, please watch with caution*