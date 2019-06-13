VIDEO: Pregnant woman sustains serious injuries after crashing into rock wall

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A pregnant woman who police believe had a medical emergency crashed into a rock wall in Eagle Mountain Thursday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Department, said the call came in at about 10:15. Deputies were dispatched to a crash near Inverness Road and Mt. Airey Drive.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman who is 27 weeks pregnant was driving a small SUV had missed a curve and driven across the lawn of a home and crashed into a rock wall.

A witness told police they saw the woman standing outside her car before she got back in, buckled her seat belt, and drove away.

The woman had reportedly called her husband saying she didn’t feel well and was going to return home. She crashed moments later.

The home where the woman crashed had a security system that recorded the crash. The woman may have experienced a medical emergency, as there was no apparent effort to turn or slow down before the impact, Cannon said.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her head and pelvis. She was taken by Unified Fire Department Ambulance to Mt. Point Hospital in Lehi.

From there the was taken by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. A current update on her condition was not known.

What others are reading: