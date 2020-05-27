TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Departing released surveillance video hoping the public could help identify three women who broke into a gas station in Taylorsville.

Detectives said the incident happened early morning on April 28. The three unidentified females broke into Jackson’s convenience store at 5595 S. Redwood Rd.

Police said the suspects arrived in a dark colored SUV, then broke a window to enter the store, where they stole items such as beer and e-cigarettes.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the three females, please contact Det. Burningham at 385-468-9456.