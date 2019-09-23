Video: Park City Police officer helps teen with his tie just in time for homecoming

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Park City Police officer is getting some viral love and appreciation after helping a teen boy with his tie just in time for his homecoming dance.

Christy Carter shared the video of the officer helping her son saying that Saturday night she and her son Jake were struggling getting his tie tied correctly.

“A big shout out to this Park City Police Officer who saved the day in an unusual way for a stressful, sinking, single Mom moment!,” said Carter.

“His date and friends were waiting and we were rushing to my friends home to help us. Then I look behind me to see those dreaded flashing lights. He had every right to write me a ticket but after observing the stress on my sons face and newly added frustration this was what he did instead…. so grateful!



A big shout out to this Park City Police Officer who saved the day in an unusual way for a stressful, sinking, single Mom moment!!! Last night preparing for homecoming Jake and I were struggling with getting his tie tied correctly! His date and friends were waiting and we were rushing to my friends home to help us. Then I look behind me to see those dreaded flashing lights. He had every right to write me a ticket but after observing the stress on my sons face and newly added frustration this was what he did instead…. so grateful! Thank you so so much! 🙏♥️ Posted by Christy Carter on Sunday, September 22, 2019

Several individuals in the community have identified him as Officer Mike Carrillo but that has not been confirmed with Park City Police.