Video appears to show Draper restaurant employee urinating in kitchen

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A patron at a Draper restaurant got quite the surprise when he witnessed what appears to be an employee using the kitchen, instead of the restroom, to urinate.

According to Lehi resident Robert Talivakoala, he was at the Rancherito’s in Draper, located at 12250 State Street, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and was trying to order food through the drive thru.

When he didn’t get a response, he pulled up to the window.

Talivakoala said that is when he noticed a male employee and tried to get his attention but the man just looked at him and walked away.

Talivakoala started to record on his phone while he continued to get the employee’s attention and as he pulled up closer, he noticed the employee appearing to be urinating in the floor drain (or floor sink) that is located in the back of the kitchen.

Talivakoala said he posted the video to his social media to spread awareness as he used to work in the food industry and he, and his family have all eaten at this location in the past.

The video has quickly spread throughout social media.

A full interview with Talivakoala will air Sunday night on ABC4 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

ABC4 placed a call to the Rancherito’s and a message left for the manager Sunday morning. As of the time of this publication, a return call has not been received.

