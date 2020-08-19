66-year-old woman critically injured after being struck by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Taylorsville Wednesday morning.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Grey said the woman was walking southbound on east side of street when the driver of a truck was turning right onto Redwood off of Allegenhy Dr.

The driver said he was looking at oncoming traffic and did not see her crossing. Grey said the driver is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment

The woman was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The roads will be affected for several hours. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes at this time.

ABC4 will provide an updated once additional details are known.