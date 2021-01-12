Vice President Pence says he opposes removing President Trump with the 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said.

He also urged Congress to focus on uniting the country ahead of the transition to Biden’s administration and “avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

A vote urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment is about to happen in the House. Watch live in the player above.