DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Draper residents should avoid Vestry Rd. through at least Sunday, July 23 after a water main break led to the road buckling and blocking off portions of traffic Saturday afternoon.

Draper Water officials stated this afternoon that there isn’t a firm completion time yet for the repairs, but that they would likely last through parts of Sunday.

Vestry Rd. between Old Dobbin Ln. and Candy Pull Dr. is currently closed as a safety precaution to allow WaterPro technicians to work on repairs.

“Draper PD has heard reports of some residents in the area experiencing water service issues,” stated officials this afternoon. “Any water service issues should be reported to your service provider. If you are unsure if WaterPro or Draper City is your water provider, you may check the provider map on our website.