Verizon reportedly experiencing nationwide outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Verizon is reportedly experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to make calls or send text messages.

Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.

In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “circuits are busy” and they can’t send texts or make calls.

It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.

Verizon has yet to comment on the outage.

