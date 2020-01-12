Vehicle taken off-road after avalanche hits Little Cottonwood Canyon, road closed

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News) – One vehicle was taken off the road after an avalanche slide hit the road Sunday.

The avalanche hit the road near White Pine in Little Cotton Canyon at SR 210 but officials say all occupants of the vehicle are safe.

The road is closed as officials work to clear off the road. The Unified Police Department is diverting traffic.

Pete Pelletier sent in this picture. He’s stuck in traffic up the canyon.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

