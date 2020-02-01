Vehicle involved in hit and run found after police follow leaking fluid, suspect arrested after assaulting officers

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) A man who caused an accident in West Jordan then left the scene was arrested Friday after police located the vehicle by tracing the fluid leaking from his car.

According to West Jordan Police Sgt. Dan Roberts, Luis Meza, 24 was driving a vehicle near Sugar Factory Rd. and Redwood Rad and was involved in an accident where he rear ended another car then backed up and left the scene. Police say Meza’s vehicle sustained severe damage to the front hood of his car and both air bags deployed.

Roberts said Meza’s vehicle leaked fluids which were tracked from the accident location to a mobile home park which was just north of where Meza lives and was found. When officers went to talk to the suspect, he refused to follow officers commands and continued to attempt to turn around on the officer and break away from the officer. Both the suspect and the officer ended up on the ground where the officer was assaulted by Meza.

Meza was found to have a denied driver’s licence after an alcohol offense.

