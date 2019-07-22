Vehicle fire briefly closes I-15 near Parrish Lane

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A vehicle fire briefly closed Northbound I-15 just before Parrish Lane Monday afternoon.

Drivers were asked to use Legacy Parkway as an alternate route throughout the closure. Officials with Utah Department of Transportation Legacy will be open to all vehicles until 4 p.m.

Crews say the car fire was just before the 200 West exit.

No word on the cause or if any injuries were involved.

