Vehicle fire briefly closes I-15 near Parrish Lane

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A vehicle fire briefly closed Northbound I-15 just before Parrish Lane Monday afternoon.
Drivers were asked to use Legacy Parkway as an alternate route throughout the closure. Officials with Utah Department of Transportation Legacy will be open to all vehicles until 4 p.m.
Crews say the car fire was just before the 200 West exit.
No word on the cause or if any injuries were involved.
What others are clicking on:
- Traffic delayed near mouth of Weber Canyon after vehicle fire
- Scientists, lawmakers calling for change after report on deadly flooding from hurricanes
- Crews fight 2-alarm apartment fire in Layton
- Man charged for assaulting 90-year-old man, breaking his leg, fracturing his hip
- Construction workers endure long days in the hot summer sun