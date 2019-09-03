Vehicle crash sparks fire causing evacuations in Malad

MALAD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Evacuations are in place after a brush fire spread near homes in Malad Tuesday.

The incident started as a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15 at milepost 25 on the Oneida County and Bannock County Line, according to officials.

One injury was reported as a result of the crash and officials say the vehicle started a brush fire which spread quickly due to winds in the area.

Evacuations are in place for nearby homes and the rest area on I-15 at Malad Summit but officials do not have an exact number of how many people have been evacuated. They say however that the fire is still active.

Crews from Oneida and Bannock counties as well as Idaho State are helping with the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: