MURRAY (ABC4 News)- A TRAX train and a vehicle collided Monday morning in Murray.

It happened near 5100 South Cottonwood St. at the Murray Central station.

TRAX officials have a bus bridge in effect between Murray North, Murray Central, and Fashion Place, with minimal TRAX delays.

Those traveling to the University of Utah can board FrontRunner and transfer to bus route 2X at Salt Lake Central station.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

