Vast majority of state’s wildfire rehab efforts are in southern Utah, officials say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — In a record-breaking year for human-caused fires, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is working to restore nearly 100,000 acres of torched land from dozens of fires across the state, not including several fires that are actively burning.

This year’s wildfires have burned nearly 295,000 acres of land. Fire managers reported more than 1000 of the approximately 1400 wildfires are human-caused.

The vast majority of rehabilitation work is in southern Utah, representing approximately 85,000 acres from about 20 wildfires, according to Tyler Thompson, program manager of Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI). WRI is a partnership-based program designed to improve high priority watersheds throughout the state.

In Washington County, crews are working to reseed the Turkey Farm Road fire alongside the Cottonwood Trail fire, which are distinct in a desert environment that makes those efforts challenging. Cheatgrass, notorious for its ability to thrive in disturbed areas, will quickly reinvade the environment if crews don’t reseed the area to be able to compete, according to officials.

“Our goal in these fires is to try to establish something before next year’s growing season to help compete against that cheatgrass,” Thompson said.

Currently, the effort is continuing with seed purchases, but some of the seeds needed in the St. George are very difficult to obtain. Thompson said that may lead to purchasing a more aggressive, non-native seed mix, but DNR officials said they will do their best to come up with as many native species as they can.

Cultural resource surveys will begin in the next few weeks, and state and federal crews will walk the areas that need any kind of disturbance as part of the restoration activities and look for any kind of cultural resources that need to be avoided.

Many of the acres burned throughout the 62,000 acres of habitat protected by the Habitat Conservation Plan for Washington County, designed to protect the threatened Mohave Desert Tortoise habitat. Although a lot of them remain in their burrows as the fires burn across, fine fuels carry the fire extremely quickly, and ground crews reported seeing some tortoise fatalities throughout the reserve.

“The biggest issue that we’re trying to overcome down there is reestablishing the tortoise habitat and make sure they have enough to eat next spring and summer,” Thompson said. “We also need to ensure that there’s a vegetated type in place that won’t continue to burn over and over.”

Starting in late November and December, residents will start to see airplanes flying and dropping more than 1 million pounds of seed. DNR has also been able to purchase some potted, greenhouse grown native seeds and plants and will begin hiring conservation crews and possibly volunteer groups to begin planting them.

The cost of the projects has been estimated at more than $16 million.