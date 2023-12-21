SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thursday is the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, which officially marks the start of astronomical winter.



Seasons are caused by the Earth’s rotating axis being tilted at 23.5 degrees. This time of year, the axis is tilted away from the sun, meaning that in Utah, winter officially starts at 8:27 p.m.

On Friday, moisture chances will be fairly limited across the state with the exception of southeast Utah, where we’ll see moisture move in from the south in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures along the Wasatch Front should be in the 40s once again with some haze and partly cloudy skies. We’re seeing haze across a good majority of the lower valleys along northern Utah. Air quality will remain a concern, with moderate air forecast along the Wasatch Front.

Moisture will increase statewide on Saturday. This next system could bring a little snow to the northern valleys just in time for Christmas Eve.

Right now, it looks like rain and snow showers on Saturday with a chance of very light snowfall into early Sunday. However, the latest forecast guidance is discouraging when it comes to overall moisture content.



There’s a really good chance the valleys will see a little rain with little remaining moisture for any snow showers as the colder air arrives.

The mountain areas will naturally see the bulk of any snowfall. The forecast continues to call for several inches along the northern mountains with 3-6 inches for the higher elevations.



The mountain valleys could pick up 1-3 inches while the benches of northern Utah may only see trace amounts. If we see any snow in the northern valleys, a trace to a half an inch is all that’s expected.



Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s throughout the week to the mid to upper 30s into the weekend. St George will have showers on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather settling in into next week.