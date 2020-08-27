Vail ski resorts announce COVID-19 safety plans for upcoming ski season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In preparation for the upcoming ski season, Vail Ski Resorts has announced their COVID-19 safety plans. Vail Resorts operate 37 ski resorts around the world, including Park City Mountain Resort in Utah.

This upcoming ski season, those who hit the slopes must wear face coverings to get on the mountain and in all parts of resort operations, including lift lines and riding in lifts and gondolas. On chairlifts and gondolas, only parties skiing together will ride together. If two single riders end up on a lift together, they must sit at opposite ends of the chair lift.

“We are fortunate that our core experience of skiing and riding takes place outdoors, across huge mountains, offering fresh air and wide-open spaces for our guests. However, to help protect our guests, our employees and our communities amid this pandemic, some changes will be required this season,” said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts. “It has been our goal to design an approach that can remain in place for all of the 2020/21 season. We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactionary changes. Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.”

Ski and ride school will be available this season along with on-mountain dining with modifications.

Mountain access will be managed to ensure that guests have the space they need. In order for this to happen, Vail has announced that a mountain access reservation system and limits on lift tickets will take place in order to prioritize season pass holders.

“For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to. However, we are not planning for the majority of days, we are planning for every day of the season,” said Katz. “We want to provide assurance to our guests that we will do our very best to minimize crowds at all times – be it a holiday weekend or the unpredictable powder day. We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders.”

Park City Mountain Resort opens to pass holders on Nov. 20 and Dec. 8 to the public.