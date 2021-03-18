Vaccine eligibility for all Utah adults to open early

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday during Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s monthly press conference he announced all Utahns will be able to register to get their vaccines earlier than originally planned.

Gov. Cox says effective Wednesday, March 24, everyone 16 and older in Utah will be eligible to make appointments to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Originally, Utah planned to open vaccine eligibility to all Utahns 16 and older by April.

Those looking to get vaccinated can can search for doses by their favorite provider at http://coronavirus.utah.gov.

You can also search by vaccine type and for doses near you at http://vaccinefinder.org.

Gov. Cox says all of Utah’s local health departments, along with the state health department are on board with the health equity plan. He says this is why the state decided to opened up to the whole population, so providers can vaccinate everyone instead of segments within underserved populations.

Gov. Cox says the state will end up with unused doses if people don’t return to the same place to get their second dose. He says residents must go to the same place to get their second dose of the vaccine as they did the first. He also encourages residents to keep all appointments they make.

During Thursday confrence Gov. Cox also reminded Utahns of the importance of being earthquake ready on the one-year anniversary of Utah’s 2020 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Wednesday Gov. Cox declared a local state of emergency due to drought conditions throughout the state. “100% of Utah is in drought now,” Gov. Cox shares.