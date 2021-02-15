Vaccine appointments ‘immediately available’ for Salt Lake County residents over 70

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Health Department has announced that it has opened up vaccination appointments for all Salt Lake County residents over the age of 70.

“Thanks to additional COVID vaccine provided to us this week (February 15–20), Salt Lake County Health Department has open appointments immediately available for anyone 70 or older who lives in Salt Lake County.”

Anyone who wishes to schedule an appointment that meets the requirements, can do so online, or by calling 385-468-7468. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the SLCHD said.

The health department said that these vaccination appointments will be held at the Salt Palace at 100 S. West Temple and the Mountain America Expo Center at 9575 S. State Street. Free parking will be available for vaccine recipients at the Salt Palace at a parking garage located at 180 West 200 South.

The health department says they currently do not have any appointments available for people 65-69 years of age, or for people who are 18 or older with underlying health conditions.