UUSS: 98 earthquakes located in Utah Region in last 10 days

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Seismograph Stations issued their bi-weekly report on Thursday showing the Utah region has had 98 earthquakes of all different magnitudes over the last 10 days.

UUSS posted their findings on Twitter:

Between Nov. 12-25, 98 eqs have been located in the Utah Region. Magnitudes ranged from -0.7 to 2.9.

The Magna sequence included 11 additional eqs. The largest, an M2.5 on Nov. 18, was felt in the SL Valley.

Largest was a M2.9 on Nov. 16 about 20 miles southeast of Spanish Fork 9:56 AM · Nov 26, 2020·