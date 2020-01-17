Utes unveil 2020 football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 2020 Utah football schedule was released on Thursday. The two-time defending South Division champion Utes will play six home games at Rice-Eccles Stadium including four against Pac-12 opponents. Utah has sold out 64 consecutive home games dating back to the start of the 2010 season. Times and television assignments for all games will be announced at a later date.



Utah’s nine Pac-12 conference games follow the three previously announced non-conference games to form the 12-game regular season schedule announced today. The Utes will open the season at home for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons with BYU visiting Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, followed by a Sept. 12 home date with Montana State before a Sept. 19 trip to play Wyoming in Laramie.



The Pac-12 opener comes on the road Sept. 26 at California, followed by a Friday night home game vs. USC on Oct. 2. A road contest at Washington State Oct. 10 is followed by a home game vs. Washington Oct. 17 before the lone open date on the 2020 schedule.



Following the bye, Utah resumes play on Thursday, Oct. 29 at UCLA, followed by back-to-back home dates with Arizona (Nov. 7) and Oregon State (Nov. 14). The Utes close Pac-12 regular season play on the road, traveling first to Arizona State (Nov. 21) and then to Colorado (Nov. 28). The Pac-12 Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



The 2020 Utes return seven starters from 2019 on offense, including second-team All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe and honorable mention offensive linemen Nick Ford, Simi Moala and Orlando Umana. The group is bolstered also by the return of junior wide receiver and all-conference return man Britain Covey who redshirted after playing the first four games of 2019. The defense returns its leading tackler, honorable mention All-Pac-12 linebacker Devin Lloyd, along with starting defensive end Mika Tafua and host of experienced defensive linemen who were part of the regular rotation in 2019.





2020 Utah Football Schedule

Sept. 3 (Thur.) BYU Salt Lake City Sept. 12 Montana State Salt Lake City Sept. 19 at Wyoming Laramie, Wyo. Sept. 26 at California Berkeley, Calif. Oct. 2 (Fri.) USC Salt Lake City Oct. 10 at Washington State Pullman, Wash. Oct. 17 Washington Salt Lake City Oct. 24 Bye Oct. 29 (Thu.) at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. Nov. 7 Arizona Salt Lake City Nov. 14 Oregon State Salt Lake City Nov. 21 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. Nov. 28 at Colorado Boulder, Colo.