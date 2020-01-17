Utes unveil 2020 football schedule

Top Stories

Utes open season September 3rd at home against BYU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 2020 Utah football schedule was released on Thursday. The two-time defending South Division champion Utes will play six home games at Rice-Eccles Stadium including four against Pac-12 opponents. Utah has sold out 64 consecutive home games dating back to the start of the 2010 season. Times and television assignments for all games will be announced at a later date.
 
Utah’s nine Pac-12 conference games follow the three previously announced non-conference games to form the 12-game regular season schedule announced today. The Utes will open the season at home for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons with BYU visiting Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, followed by a Sept. 12 home date with Montana State before a Sept. 19 trip to play Wyoming in Laramie.
 
The Pac-12 opener comes on the road Sept. 26 at California, followed by a Friday night home game vs. USC on Oct. 2. A road contest at Washington State Oct. 10 is followed by a home game vs. Washington  Oct. 17 before the lone open date on the 2020 schedule.
 
Following the bye, Utah resumes play on Thursday, Oct. 29 at UCLA, followed by back-to-back home dates with Arizona (Nov. 7) and Oregon State (Nov. 14). The Utes close Pac-12 regular season play on the road, traveling first to Arizona State (Nov. 21) and then to Colorado (Nov. 28). The Pac-12 Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
 
The 2020 Utes return seven starters from 2019 on offense, including second-team All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe and honorable mention offensive linemen Nick Ford, Simi Moala and Orlando Umana. The group is bolstered also by the return of junior wide receiver and all-conference return man Britain Covey who redshirted after playing the first four games of 2019. The defense returns its leading tackler, honorable mention All-Pac-12 linebacker Devin Lloyd, along with starting defensive end Mika Tafua and host of experienced defensive linemen who were part of the regular rotation in 2019.
 
 
2020 Utah Football Schedule

Sept. 3 (Thur.)BYUSalt Lake City
Sept. 12Montana StateSalt Lake City
Sept. 19at WyomingLaramie, Wyo.
Sept. 26at CaliforniaBerkeley, Calif.
Oct. 2 (Fri.)USCSalt Lake City
Oct. 10at Washington StatePullman, Wash.
Oct. 17WashingtonSalt Lake City
Oct. 24Bye
Oct. 29 (Thu.)at UCLAPasadena, Calif.
Nov. 7ArizonaSalt Lake City
Nov. 14Oregon StateSalt Lake City
Nov. 21at Arizona StateTempe, Ariz.
Nov. 28at ColoradoBoulder, Colo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Jazz beat Brooklyn for 10th straight win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz beat Brooklyn for 10th straight win"

Post-Game National Championship Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post-Game National Championship Press Conference"

Championship Half-Time Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Championship Half-Time Video"

Road to the National Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to the National Championship"

Trump arrives in NOLA for National Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump arrives in NOLA for National Championship"

Red Rocks win Best of Utah meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Rocks win Best of Utah meet"
More Sports

Don't Miss