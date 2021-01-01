Utes tight end Brant Kuithe puts NFL on hold

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe in action against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is putting the NFL on hold, and will return to the Utes for his senior season.

Kuithe made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

“Let’s get to work!” Kuithe wrote. “Being a ute has been nothing short of a dream for me. Saying I am thankful would never do it justice. That being said, I have decided to return for the 2021 season. Let’s finish what we started, but this time with the MUSS and the best fans in the nation in the stands.”

Kuithe had a breakout season in 2019, catching 34 passes for 602 yards and 6 touchdowns.

But in the abbreviated 2020 season, Kuithe did not score a touchdown in five games. He finished with 25 catches for 236 yards.

Led by Florida’s Kyle Pitts, the tight end position will be loaded with talent in the 2021 draft, and Kuithe’s prospects of going higher may be greater in 2022.