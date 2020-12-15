Timmy Allen scores 19 points, while Evan Cole leads UVU with 31

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley almost pulled off a shocking upset at the Huntsman Center Tuesday night.

Despite a career-high 31 points from Evan Cole, the Utes were able to fend off the Wolverines down the stretch, holding on for a 75-69 victory.

Utah built a 15-point second half lead, but led by Cole, the Wolverines trimmed the lead to just one with 3:24 to play, 68-67

But the Utah defense clamped down on UVU, closing the game on a 7-0 run to hold on.

“It was a gutsy ballgame,” Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “UVU stayed in it and made some big shots late. We missed some open looks, had a couple of shots blocked on our end, and thank goodness we made enough plays. I think there was enough grit. We got a few steals and a big block. Nobody said that this was gonna be easy, and that certainly wasn’t, but it was a good win for our guys.”

Ahead 41-35 heading into the second half, Utah (3-1) expanded its lead to as much as 54-39 with 13:48 remaining in the game on a nice step-back from senior Alfonso Plummer. Utah Valley (2-4) didn’t back down and got as close as 68-67 of the Utes after Trey Woodbury found a lane to the hoop with 3:21 on the clock before Utah’s defense took over.

UVU’s roaring comeback was backed by Evan Cole, who had 18 of his career-high 31 points in the second-half. However, Utah countered with critical rebounds and defensive stops down the stretch from Timmy Allen, who finished with a season-high 19 points and six rebounds to go with a pair of assists and steals. Rylan Jones also played a big role down the stretch, scoring nine of his 12 points in the second-half – including a pair of free throws and steal.

Branden Carlson finished with 14 points and sealed the game away when he blocked Fardaws Aimaq at the rim with 10 seconds left to go with a 74-67 lead. The sophomore big man added four blocks on 6-of-10 shooting as well. Plummer also chipped in with 12 points Tuesday night as the fourth Ute in double-figures.

Utah next hosts Idaho Friday night at 7:00, while Utah Valley welcomes in Idaho State to the UCCU center on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.