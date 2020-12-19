Utes storm back in second half to beat Washington State, 45-28

Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs from Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Drew Lisk replaces Jake Bentley and leads Utah to third straight victory, as Ty Jordan rushes for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team’s final game of the year against Washington State kind of reflected how the 2020 season went.

A slow start, and a strong finish.

Freshman Ty Jordan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while Drew Lisk replaced starting quarterback Jake Bentley, to rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Lisk threw for 152 yards, as the Utes outscored the Cougars in the second half, 38-0.

Britain Covey added a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches to help power the Utes’ comeback effort.

Utah (3-2, 3-2 Pac-12) became bowl eligible with the victory, but on Friday, the team voted not to play in a bowl game this year.

After a penalty-plagued first half in which the Utes fell behind 28-7, Lisk breathed new life into Utah’s offense after Benchley got benched late in the second quarter.

Lisk led Utah on three straight second-half touchdown drives to erase a 21-point deficit. Jordan scored twice on the three drives and tied it at 28 with 12:01 left when he bounced outside on fourth-and-2 and sprinted 33 yards untouched down the sideline for the score.

Washington State committed turnovers on its final four drives to open the door for Utah to take the lead and complete an improbable comeback.

Clark Phillips snagged two of the turnovers himself. Phillips recovered a fumble by Borghi, setting up Jordan’s 13-yard go-ahead run that gave Utah its first lead at 35-28. Then, the freshman returned an interception 36 yards for Utah’s final score with 2:06 left.

Justus Rogers forced Jordan to fumble on Utah’s second drive of the game and Washington State took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Borghi bounced outside and raced 8 yards for a touchdown.

The Cougars extended their lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter on an 11-yard sprint up the middle from Deon McIntosh. Borghi set up Washington State’s second touchdown with a 37-yard run on third-and-9.

Utah’s offense finally showed some life when Covey caught a pass down the sideline and raced 91 yards to put the Utes on the board late in the second quarter. Covey’s catch was the second-longest pass play in school history for Utah.

The Cougars wasted no time answering the Utes.

De Laura completed three passes to Jamire Calvin, capped by an 8-yard touchdown grab, to march Washington State 75 yards in four plays. Then, Bentley threw an interception two plays later to Jahad Woods, who returned it 36 yards to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by De Laura that gave the Cougars a 28-7 lead going into halftime.