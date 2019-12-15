Utes shut down Weber State in Beehive Classic, 60-49

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In the final Beehive Classic, the Runnin’ Utes went out winners.

Timmy Allen scored 19 points to lead the Utah past Weber State 60-49 Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Riley Battin added nine points and 10 rebounds and Mikael Jantunen and Branden Carlson each had nine points for the Utes (8-2).

“Yeah, it was an ugly one, especially down the stretch,” said Allen, who was the only Utah player to score in double figures. “But, I’m glad we were able to tough it out, and on to the next one.”

“I’m proud of our guys because we didn’t shoot the ball well,” said Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “And a lot of times when you don’t shoot the ball well, you take that garbage to the defensive end and you’re not able to get stops. It’s a big win for us, proud of the guys. It was a long week. Finals week is always really hard.”

Jerrick Harding scored 17 points, Cody John had 15 and Kham Davis contributed 11 for the Wildcats, who fell to 3-6.

Weber State made just 33 percent of it’s shots from the field, and was 4 of 18 from three-point range.

“We missed open shots,” said Weber State head coach Randy Rahe. “I don’t know what to tell you, it was frustrating. We missed five layups. I thought our guys fought and competed their tails off, showed a lot of toughness and showed a lot of grit.”

Utah led 31-25 at the half after overcoming an early six-point deficit. After the break, Battin scored four quick points, Carlson dunked and the Utes never relinquished a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

In the second half, both teams had a hard time finding the bottom of the net as they combined to shoot 2 for 18 during one stretch.

But the Utes got buckets around the basket and if they missed, they tallied 11 points in the second half on second chances to go along with a 47-34 rebounding advantage.

The Utes played without their starting point guard Rylan Jones, who was second on the team in minutes played, but had bruised ribs. Gach started at point guard, and had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

“Whenever Rylan is not playing at the one, I’ll step in,” said Gach. “So, this week I was focused on trying to execute the offense a little more and find guys open shots.”

On the other side, the Wildcats finally have a mostly healthy team after a rash of injuries at the beginning of the season but haven’t been able to find an offensive rhythm.

Preseason Big Sky MVP Harding averaged 28 points in Weber State’s two wins last week but didn’t start scoring until the Wildcats were down big in the second half.

“I honestly felt that if we would have made shots, it could have gone either way,” Harding said. “But on the defensive end, we played very well.”

The Wildcats had 14 missed layups and dunks against Utah’s extraordinary length. The Utes’ aggressive switching defense on Weber State’s perimeter screens kept the Wildcats off balance.

The matchup was the first for the Wildcats and Utes since 2011 after a legacy of playing each other nearly every year. Utah now leads the series 27-14.

Utah next takes on #8 Kentucky Wednesday night in Las Vegas, while Weber State next hosts Bethesda on Tuesday.