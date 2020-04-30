Utes safety Terrell Burgess happy to be in Southern California to begin NFL career

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – At the beginning of the 2019 season, not many people had even heard of Terrell Burgess.

Afterall, he had made just three career starts in three seasons at Utah.

But after an outstanding senior season in which he was third on the team with 81 tackles, 7.5 for loss, Burgess rocketed up NFL teams draft boards. And last week was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

His reaction when he received the call was priceless.

This is what it’s all about 🥺



All your hard work has paid off, @TiTaniumT98. pic.twitter.com/LjKeOPu9jB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2020

“Yes sir!” Burgess screamed through tears. “Thank you! Thank you! Oh yes yes!”

Not only was Burgess happy to get drafted, but he’s from Southern California, so to play for the Rams is a real dream come true.

“Honestly, I didn’t get a chance to get everybody’s reaction I was crying so much,” Burgess said. “But I know that my mom is really excited that I get to stay home. My two sisters still live here in San Diego, so they’re definitely excited that they can just drive up and see me. This is amazing. I’m so happy right now, I’m full with excitement.”

Burgess had just one interception during his career at Utah, but it’s his versatility to be able to play every position in the secondary that the Rams really liked.

“I feel comfortable at all of the defensive back positions on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “I can play a nickel or safety, so I’m just excited to be able to go in there and see what I can do to help the team win.”

Burgess is good friends with former Ute Eric Weddle, who just ended a Hall of Fame career with the Rams, having retired from the NFL in February.

“It was nice to be able to have somebody that went to my school, went on to the league, that is from Southern California and be kind of a mentor for me,” Burgess said about Weddle. “So it feels great. The biggest thing that he said was to just be patient, take it day by day, try not to stress about it because everything happens for a reason.

Burgess then took a moment to reflect on how dramatically his life had changed and said, “this is crazy.”