Utes release prized recruit Caleb Lohner from NLI, expected to sign with BYU

4-star recruit from Wasatch Academy will be eligible this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The most sought after recruit in the state has been given the freedom to change allegiances.

Wasatch Academy star Caleb Lohner, a 4-star prospect rated as one of the top 100 recruits in the nation, was released from his National Letter of Intent with Utah, and is expected to sign with BYU.

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak released the following statement Monday:

“We are obviously very disappointed in Caleb’s recent decision requesting a release from his NLI. However, we will honor his wishes and turn our focus towards the motivated, talented and connected players and coaches that are committed to our program. We look forward to getting back on the court together this fall and return to prominence within the Pac-12.”

Because Utah granted Lohner a full release, he is eligible to play for BYU this season.

Had Utah not released Lohner from his NLI, he could have gone to BYU, but would have had to sit out a season and lose a year of eligibility.

Lohner, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward, originally committed to the Utes in August to some surprise, seeing as his father Matt played at BYU from 1991-92 and 1994-96.

He signed his letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period, November 13th, but had a change of heart.

After transferring from Flower Mound High School in Texas, Lohner averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in leading Wasatch Academy to a 27-2 season.

The loss of Lohner is a significant blow to Utah’s team this coming season. The Utes had already lost second leading scorer Both Gach, who announced on Monday that he was transferring to Minnesota.

BYU has signed 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms from Purdue this off-season, as well as former Utah Valley University guard Brandon Averette.