Utes ready to finally kick off season against USC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For six weeks, all the Utah football team has been doing it practicing. But despite having its first two games canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests, the Utes have still seen improvement.

“We’ve gotten tremendously better in the two weeks we have been practicing,” said linebacker Devin Lloyd. “We’ve gotten our mental side just preparing for teams the right way. We’ve done that two weeks in a row.”

Testing has gone better this week, and Utah is expected to finally play its first game of the season Saturday at home against #20 USC at 8:30 p.m.

While this will be the first game of the season for Utah, the Trojans are 2-0 with two thrilling wins over Arizona State and Arizona. Last year, the Utes knocked out Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, only to watch Matt Fink torch the Utes in their only loss of the regular season.

Slovis is back under center at USC, and has been impressive so far this season, completing 71 percent of his passes for 706 yards and three touchdowns.

“He presents a big challenge,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “He’s an excellent quarterback. He’s made some throws this year. That throw against Arizona State on the 4th and 11 to win the game was an incredible throw. He’s got a great corps of receivers to throw to. He’s got a stable of backs that are very talented, and a very athletic offensive line. So, he’s got an outstanding supporting cast.”

“We know they have a lot of talent, like usual,” added wide receiver Solomon Enis. “That’s usually what USC brings to the field. They’re a solid team. They’ve have two games under their belt already. It’s going to be a good game.”

This isn’t exactly a way to ease into the season, but at this point, the Utes don’t care. They just want to play.

“I personally feel like all the preparation we’ve been doing in the off-season, it’s led us up to this point,” Lloyd said. “2020 coming back from this crazy year, what better way to start it off than going against the best team in the South. I just feel like it’s the perfect matchup, so I can’t wait.”