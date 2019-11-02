Utes rally in second half to beat Washington, 33-28

Utah running back Zack Moss (2) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Zack Moss rushes for 100 yards, while Jaylon Johnson gets a pick-6

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team has broken the Washington Curse.

After losing four straight game to the Huskies, and 12 of 13 overall, Tyler Huntley, Zack Moss and the vaunted Utah defense helps the Utes rally in the second half to knock off Washington, 33-28.

With the victory, the 9th-ranked Utes improve to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Pac-12, keeping their Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Huntley completed 19 of 24 passes for 284 yards, with one touchdown pass to Moss, one touchdown run.

Moss rushed the ball 27 times for 100 yards and a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Washington jumped out to an early 14-3 lead on two touchdown passes from Jacob Eason.

But the Utes cut the lead to 14-13 at the half on a 9-yard touchdown run by moss and a 32-yard field goal by Jadon Redding.

The Huskies extended the lead to 21-13 when Eason hit Hunter Bryant on a 40-yard touchdown, Bryant’s second touchdown catch of the game.

But the game then swung on a 39-yard pick-6 by Jaylon Johnson to cut the Washington lead to 21-19.

The Utes then took the lead in the fourth quarter when Huntley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Moss then scored from two yards out with 4:52 left in the game to seal it.

Washington did get within five when Eason threw his fourth touchdown of the game to Aaron Fuller. But the Utes recovered the onside kick to end it.

The Utah defense forced three turnovers on the game.

The Utes now have a bye week before hosting UCLA on November 16th.