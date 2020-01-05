Utes rally falls short against #4 Oregon, 69-64

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team almost pulled off another top-10 upset.

Despite a career-high 24 points from Both Gach and 19 points and 11 rebounds from Timmy Allen, the Utes lost to 4th-ranked Oregon at the Huntsman Center Saturday afternoon, 69-64.

Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 to help No. 4 Oregon improve to 12-3 on the season.

Utah falls to 10-4, 1-1 in the Pac-12.

“It was a good college basketball game,” head coach Larry Krytkowiak said. “I told our team and I told our coaches, that’s what we signed up for. There were a lot of positive things that our team did, Oregon has always been a problem for us with turnovers. If you would have told me that we were going to turn it over seven times in that game, I would have definitely hit the deal button. To beat an elite team like that, you’ve got to make more open shots.”

Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah’s late lead and clinch the game for Oregon.

Trailing 56-46 with less than 10 minutes to play, Allen scored six points in a 12-0 run that ended when Allen made a layup with 7:29 to play to make it 58-56 for Utah. During the burst, Allen was flagrantly fouled by Shakur Juiston and collided full-speed with Pritchard, which gave the Oregon guard a bloody nose.

Richardson’s 3 gave Oregon its largest lead of the game at 56-46 and capped an 8-2 run in which Pritchard also found his range with a pair of jumpers.

Gach made 4 of 12 three-pointers, while the Utes were just 9 of 30 from beyond the arc.

“He had a really great game all around for us,” said point guard Rylan Jones about Gach’s career-high game. “When he gets downhill and going, he’s hard to stop. He’s probably the fasted guy in the league from half court to the basket. We used him in pick and roll because he was causing a lot of problems for them, and he made a lot of good plays.”

Utah has lost two of three — both to ranked teams — after a five-game win streak. Earlier this season, Utah knocked off #6 Kentucky.

Oregon returned to its winning ways after dropping to 0-9 against Colorado in Boulder on Thursday.

The Ducks trailed 24-23, before they started finding lanes to the basket in a late first half run. All of Oregon’s final nine baskets of the half were dunks or layups, including Pritchard’s layup to beat the horn and give the Ducks a 36-31 lead at the break.

Utah is 1-7 against the Ducks when they are ranked.

The Utes next play at Colorado Sunday, January 12th.