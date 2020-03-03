Utes open spring practice with a battle for the starting quarterback job

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As the Utah football team kicked off spring practice Monday afternoon, the battle for the starting quarterback job is just getting underway.

With Tyler Huntley graduating, Texas transfer Cam Rising and South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley figure to be the top two candidates, but they’re not thinking about the starting job just yet.

“I think first and foremost spring is to continue to get back into it,” said Bentley, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first game of the 2019 season for South Carolina. “It’s been a while since the first game of the year. It’s good to be back, so I just want to continue to progress, continue to get a full grasp of the offense.”

“When it comes to competing for a starting spot, it’s not really my focus for the spring,” said Rising, who sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Texas. “My focus is just to strive to be a better player everyday.”

Rising has a leg up on Bentley having been with the team a full year, but Bentley, who has played in the SEC for three seasons and threw for 7.527 yards and 57 touchdowns, hopes to learn quickly.

“It’s a little different, but that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here,” Bentley said. “I’ve been in the southeast my whole life, so I wanted to come and experience a different culture, a different environment. But I think that experience and knowledge of seeing all types of different defenses in the SEC and using that to my advantage here.”

“Cam Rising had a very good day,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Just a first glance, I think he had the best day of the QB’s.”

The competition between the two quarterbacks has helped Rising and Bentley build a friendship.

“I think that’s a very common misconception about any college football team, that guys that are competing can’t be friends,” Bentley said. “That’s one of the first things I noticed about the quarterback room is it’s really close. It’s been really fun to get to know those guys.”

“Iron sharpens iron,” Rising said. “So, just fly around and play some beautiful football and whatever happens, happens.”