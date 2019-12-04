Utes move up to #5 in College Football Playoff Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes could be one win away from a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

The penultimate rankings were released Tuesday, and following it’s 45-15 win over Colorado, Utah moved up one spot to #5.

Utah trails #1 Ohio State, #2 LSU, #3 Clemson and #4 Georgia. But Georgia plays LSU in the SEC Championship game, and if the Bulldogs win and the Utes beat #13 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game, Utah should move into the top-4 and secure a spot in the playoffs for the first time.

However, #6 Oklahoma may have a claim to a spot in the playoffs. The Sooners take on #7 Baylor in the Big 12 Title Game, and an impressive win by Oklahoma could jump the Sooners over the Utes, even if Utah knocks off Oregon.

It has certainly been a hot topic in the playoff committee room.

“That’s the area where there was the most vigorous debate this week,” said committee chairman Rob Mullens. :We spent more time on those teams than anybody else on the board. That right there tells you that there’s a lot of conversation about those teams. You’re looking at Oklahoma and their win over a ranked opponent, so you check that box there. You look at Utah and you say they have been so consistent all season long. They’ve been dominant. Their defense is incredible, so those are the kind of conversations that go on in the room.

Kyle Whittingham said he is trying not to be concerned with what may lie ahead.

“We haven’t paid a whole lot of attention to it,” said Whittingham, whose team is 11-1 this season. “We certainly understand the big picture, but we control the controllables, and all we can control is try to get win on Friday against Oregon. Then it’s out of our hands after that point. So we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it.”

Utah plays Oregon Friday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California at 6:00 p.m. on ABC4.