Utes may have to start backup quarterback against Cal

Drew Lisk and Jason Shelley may be called upon if Tyler Huntley can't play

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 12th-ranked Utah football team could be without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley this week against Cal.

Huntley injured his calf in Saturday’s 21-3 win over Arizona State, and his status for Saturday’s game is murky at best.

If Huntley can’t go, the starting job could be decided in practice this week between Drew Lisk and Jason Shelley.

“If Tyler wasn’t able to go, it would be a competition,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It’s pretty much a week-to-week thing. They’ve jockeyed back and forth for that number two spot. “

“We’re all brothers and we’re all family,” said Shelley. “So we all go out there and want what is best for the team. Tyler is a little banged up, and it might be called upon where me or Drew has to come in.”

Lisk entered the Arizona State game when Huntley went down in the second quarter, and completed 1 of 3 passes for 14 yards.

When Huntley re-injured his leg in the fourth quarter, Jason Shelley took over, and completed 1 of 2 passes for 6 yards, while rushing 4 times for -4 yards.

Both players say they have to be ready this week to start.

“You’ve got to prepare like you’re the guy,” Lisk said. “You’ve got to know the offense and what the defense is expecting you to do just as good as anybody.”

Last year, Shelley showed he is capable of leading the team to victory, going 3-2 as a starter when Huntley suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Lisk is more of a risk, having thrown a total of 9 passes in his career at Utah.

“Pretty much the first meaningful snaps I’ve had here at Utah,” Lisk said about his experience against Arizona State on Saturday. “But I got in there, confident and felt good. When you’ve got the guys around you that you’ve got here, it’s hard not to be confident.”

Lisk and Shelley possess different skill sets at the quarterback position, and both could be utilized on Saturday.

“Drew Lisk is an absolute student of the game,” Whittingham said. “He’s accurate throwing the football, a really good decision maker. Jason is more athletic, a better runner. And of course, you got a good idea of what Jason is about last year in the extensive playing time that he got.”

Shelley, who led Utah to wins over Oregon, Colorado and BYU, before losing to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game and Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl, says he has become a better quarterback under new offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.

“Coach Lud has definitely put a lot of knowledge in my brain since he’s been in here. He’s taught me a lot of new things that I didn’t know about before. I’m just growing as a passer, learning the offense and just becoming an overall better quarterback.”

Utah hosts Cal Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.