Utes lose Pac-12 Championship Game to Oregon, 37-15

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah’s hopes for its first Pac-12 Championship, a bid to the Rose Bowl or even the College Football Playoffs were all washed away Friday night against Oregon.

CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Oregon ran over #5 Utah, 37-15.

“Unfortunately we came up short tonight,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Disappointing thing is we lost in the one area we’ve been undefeated this year: line of scrimmage. We didn’t win the line of scrimmage for the first time all season, which is, like I say, disappointing. Surprising really.”

The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.

“Really at a loss of words,” said running back Zack Moss. “Like Coach said, we just lost of the battle in trenches where we have been good at all year. We felt confident coming in that we were going to do that again. Their offensive line breaks our D-line at the line, versus their offensive line. Things didn’t shape out that way. But this one definitely hurts. But we got another game, so shift our focus there.”

Utah held 11 of 12 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing and led the nation by allowing 56.3 yards rushing per game, prompting plenty of pregame talk about how the Utes’ physical dominance could be the determining factor.

The Ducks took that personally and responded.

“Definitely put a little chip on our shoulders,” Verdell said. “We try not to focus on the outside noise too much. Hearing they’re the most physical team in the Pac-12 made us want to come out here and work even harder.”

The Utes fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff as long as No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship.

“We didn’t really think far ahead but it’s obvious what was at stake, more than just the Rose Bowl,” left tackle Darrin Paulo said. “It’s disappointing. I can’t really wrap my head around it right now. We knew that Oregon was a good team and we knew that we can’t overlook them so we didn’t look beyond that but we knew, everyone knew, what was at stake besides the Rose Bowl.”

The Utes got back into the game with TD passes from Tyler Huntley to Zack Moss and Samson Nacua in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 23-15.

Utah then drove into Oregon territory before Huntley was sacked by Keyvon Thibodeaux on second down, leading to a punt on fourth-and-4 from the 40.

Verdell struck with his big run five plays later and added a 31-yard score later in the fourth against the nation’s top-ranked run defense to put the game out of reach.

That gave quarterback Justin Herbert and the rest of the senior class a Rose Bowl berth after starting their careers with a 4-8 mark in 2016.

“It’s validation,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “It’s validation for all that they’ve done. I don’t know if anyone here has been through a 4-8 season. I’ve been through one of those. It’s about as horrible and miserable as it gets. It causes some people to break down, some people to quit, some people to leave. Then there’s a core that just puts their foot in the ground and says, `We’re going to change things.”

The Ducks sent the tone early when they stuffed Moss for no gain on two short-yardage attempts from the Oregon 33 on the opening drive. Oregon drove down and took the lead for good on Verdell’s 3-yard run.

The Utes kept making more mistakes and the Ducks only added to the lead. After forcing a three and out, Oregon got a field goal on the next drive, then blocked a punt after Utah committed a false start on fourth-and-1 before Brady Breeze intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Oregon then struck on a 45-yard strike from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III and led 20-0 at the break.

Utah will have one more game for this senior class that has meant so much to the program.

“The only reason this game is important is because of what we did all season long from start to finish, to make this an important game, to get to this point,”Whittingham said. “They’ve won back-to-back south conference championships. They’re all graduating, which is the most important thing. Every one of them is going to have their degree. The leadership that they brought to this football team has been incredible. Been around a long time, and this is as good of leadership as we’ve ever had. Their maturity, work ethic, just who they are as people. They’re all going to be wildly successful whether it’s in the NFL or in life. It’s a great group of guys.”