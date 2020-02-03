Utes lose again on the road, falling to UCLA, 73-57

WESTWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team’s struggles on the road in Pac-12 play continue.
Utah fell to 0-5 on the year in conference play with a 73-57 loss to UCLA Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion.
“The first half there sure was a lid on the rim,” said head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I thought that we missed a bunch of open shots and you witnessed it. 1-for-12 from three at halftime and I would say six or seven of them were shots that we were seeking so, you saw the start of the second half, I think we hit three threes fairly early on and cut it to a couple possession game and just couldn’t sustain it. “
The first half started with some back-and-forth action between the Utes and Bruins before UCLA reeled off a 10-0 run that forced a Utah timeout at the 7:33 mark.
Mikael Jantunen put an end to the 4:42 scoring drought with a nice reverse layup and then picked up a steal on the other end. That bucket wound up being the start of a 6-0 run that spanned 4:43 before UCLA’s Mick Cronin called his own timeout to stop the bleeding with Utah (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12) getting within 26-19 of the Bruins and 2:01 left in the half.
UCLA (12-10, 5-4 Pac-12) got what they needed from the timeout and went on a 6-0 spurt. However, RylanJones was able to take the ball coast-to-coast with 8.4 seconds remaining in the half and brought the Utes within 32-21 after drawing a charge on Tyger Campbell at the other end.
Utah came out of the locker room firing from 3-point range, knocking down 3-of-4 behind a pair from Riley Battin and one from Jones to get within 37-32 of the Bruins at the first media break (15:23).
The 3-point barrage continued for Utah behind Battin’s third of the afternoon followed by a 3-point play from Branden Carlson. Timmy Allen picked up his seventh dime of the game when he found Alfonso Plummer in the far corner and got the Utes within 50-46. However, a 5-0 spurt from the Bruins saw that deficit for Utah go back to 54-46 at the 7:52 media timeout. From there, it was all UCLA as the home team extended its lead with a 15-2 run and put the game away.
Battin led the way for Utah on offense with 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting – all in the second half – while Timmy Allen nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, eight assists and seven boards. Jones finished the game with 11 points of his own to round out the double-digit scoring for Utah.
The Utes next host Stanford Thursday night at the Huntsman Center at 8:00 p.m.