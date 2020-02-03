Utes lose again on the road, falling to UCLA, 73-57

Utah forward Riley Battin, right, drives to the basket while UCLA guard Chris Smith defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. UCLA won 73-57. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

WESTWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team’s struggles on the road in Pac-12 play continue.

Utah fell to 0-5 on the year in conference play with a 73-57 loss to UCLA Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion.

“The first half there sure was a lid on the rim,” said head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I thought that we missed a bunch of open shots and you witnessed it. 1-for-12 from three at halftime and I would say six or seven of them were shots that we were seeking so, you saw the start of the second half, I think we hit three threes fairly early on and cut it to a couple possession game and just couldn’t sustain it. “

The first half started with some back-and-forth action between the Utes and Bruins before UCLA reeled off a 10-0 run that forced a Utah timeout at the 7:33 mark.

Mikael Jantunen put an end to the 4:42 scoring drought with a nice reverse layup and then picked up a steal on the other end. That bucket wound up being the start of a 6-0 run that spanned 4:43 before UCLA’s Mick Cronin called his own timeout to stop the bleeding with Utah (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12) getting within 26-19 of the Bruins and 2:01 left in the half.

UCLA (12-10, 5-4 Pac-12) got what they needed from the timeout and went on a 6-0 spurt. However, RylanJones was able to take the ball coast-to-coast with 8.4 seconds remaining in the half and brought the Utes within 32-21 after drawing a charge on Tyger Campbell at the other end.

Utah came out of the locker room firing from 3-point range, knocking down 3-of-4 behind a pair from Riley Battin and one from Jones to get within 37-32 of the Bruins at the first media break (15:23).

The 3-point barrage continued for Utah behind Battin’s third of the afternoon followed by a 3-point play from Branden Carlson. Timmy Allen picked up his seventh dime of the game when he found Alfonso Plummer in the far corner and got the Utes within 50-46. However, a 5-0 spurt from the Bruins saw that deficit for Utah go back to 54-46 at the 7:52 media timeout. From there, it was all UCLA as the home team extended its lead with a 15-2 run and put the game away.

Battin led the way for Utah on offense with 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting – all in the second half – while Timmy Allen nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, eight assists and seven boards. Jones finished the game with 11 points of his own to round out the double-digit scoring for Utah.

The Utes next host Stanford Thursday night at the Huntsman Center at 8:00 p.m.