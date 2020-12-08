Utes get defensive in 75-59 victory over Idaho State

Utah guard Alfonso Plummer (25) defends against Idaho State guard Liam Sorensen (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes are ready for their showdown Saturday night at BYU.

Pelle Larsson led six Utah players in double figures with 14 points, as the Utes ran away from Idaho State Thursday night, 75-59.

Branden Carlson and Alfonso Plummer each added 13 points for Utah (2-0). Rylan Jones had 12 points and five assists, Timmy Allen scored 11 and Mikael Jantunen, who made his fifth-career start, added 10 points.

“It feels good” said Larsson, who made five of six shots from the field, to go along with four rebounds and two steals. “We’ve been doing a lot of stuff in practice that helps us in the game. So a lot of it is just translating it from practice to a game. If we just keep working in practice, we’ll be alright.”

Allen is 77 points shy of becoming the 21st player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a junior.

Carlson scored the first four points of the game and Plummer put Utah ahead by double figures after 11 minutes. The Utes led 41-20 at the break after shooting 50.9% from the field, including 9 of 18 behind the arc.

Idaho State cut the lead to 12 at the beginning of the second half, before the Utes pulled away with an 11-0 to increase the lead to 54-31.

Jones had five of the team’s ten steals, as Utah scored 22 points off 19 Idaho State turnovers.

“Our defense was pretty good in the half court,” said Utah head coach Larry Krsytkowiak. “We had 15 deflections at halftime. We were really playing with our hands. We scored some points in transition because of our defense.”

“We came into today prepared for defense, and trying to outlast them with their offense, because their offense is a little slow,” Jones said. “I think we did a pretty good job.”

However, Utah got out-rebounded by Idaho State, 41-24, including giving up 17 offensive boards.

“We just didn’t have the discipline to outlast them and finish a possession with a great blockout and a rebound,” Krystkowiak said. “It doesn’t feel very good to get out-rebounded by 17 to anyone, but certainly that wasn’t a team with size or athleticism.”

Utah, which opened its season with a 76-62 victory over Washington last week, is scheduled to play at in-state rival BYU on Saturday. Tip-off at the Marriott Center is set for 4:00 p.m.