Utes fans pumped up for Pac-12 Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah football fans have flocked to California by the thousands for what many are considering to be the biggest game in school history.

The Utes and Oregon Ducks will play for the Pac-12 Championship Friday night at Levi’s Stadium, with the winner being assured at least a bid to the Rose Bowl.

Utah, ranked #5 in the nation, has a chance to make it to the College Football Playoffs with a victory.

Despite heavy rain and winds expected during the game, the magnitude of this game has not dampened the spirits of Utah fans.

