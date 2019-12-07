Live Now
Watch Utah vs. Oregon in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship game

Utes fans pumped up for Pac-12 Championship Game

Utes take on Oregon for Pac-12 championship tonight

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah football fans have flocked to California by the thousands for what many are considering to be the biggest game in school history.

The Utes and Oregon Ducks will play for the Pac-12 Championship Friday night at Levi’s Stadium, with the winner being assured at least a bid to the Rose Bowl.

Utah, ranked #5 in the nation, has a chance to make it to the College Football Playoffs with a victory.

Despite heavy rain and winds expected during the game, the magnitude of this game has not dampened the spirits of Utah fans.

Click on the video to see how Utah fans are tailgating for tonight’s big game on ABC4.

