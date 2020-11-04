Four more years! Utes extend Kyle Whittingham’s contract four years through 2027

FILE – This Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, in Salt Lake City. There is no rivalry between Utah and Colorado. Neither team is ranked, the Buffalos are out of the bowl picture and the Utes are out of Pac-12 championship contention. There’s little on the line in the regular-season finale for the two programs.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With America deciding who the next president will be, the Utah football program has given four more years to Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham has agreed to a 4-year contract extension that will keep him at Utah through the 2027 season.

In March of 2019, Whittingham signed a 5-year, $22-million extension through the 2023 season.

Whittingham, 60, has guided the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 South championships, and is about to kick off his 16th season with Utah this Saturday against Arizona.



“Kyle Whittingham has established a culture in the Utah Football program that not only achieves success on the field, but also in the classroom, the community and in the development of student-athletes for their future beyond their time on campus,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. “This has been especially evident throughout the pandemic, as he has steadily demonstrated leadership, patience and flexibility, putting the priority of health and well-being for student-athletes above all else.”



Whittingham is the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 Conference and the third-longest tenured head coach at the same school in the NCAA FBS. The 2019 Pac-12 Coach of the Year ranks second in school history in wins with a career record of 131-64. In his 26 years at Utah he has contributed to more victories (216) than any coach in program history.



Under Whittingham’s leadership, the Utes appeared in every weekly College Football Playoff ranking for the first three years of the system (2014-16) and have made the sixth-most overall appearances of any FBS school with 30. Utah has finished in the CFP top-25 in five seasons (No. 22 in 2014 and 2015, No. 19 in 2016, No. 17 in 2018 and No. 11 in 2019) and has made the final AP top-25 six times (No. 2 in 2008, No. 18 in 2009, No. 21 in 2014, No. 17 in 2015, No. 23 in 2016 and No. 16 in 2019).



Whittingham came to Utah in 1994 as the defensive line coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator the next year. On December 8, 2004, he became the school’s 20th head coach. His first victory came three weeks later when he co-coached (with Urban Meyer) the 2005 Fiesta Bowl win over Pittsburgh.