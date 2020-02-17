Utes drop 8th straight road game, losing to #17 Oregon, 80-62

Oregon’s Addison Patterson, left, and Will Richardson, right, pressure Utah’s Timmy Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The road woes continue for the Utah basketball team.

Payton Pritchard scored 25 points and led an early 3-point shooting spree as No. 17 Oregon rolled to an 80-62 victory over Utah on Sunday night.

Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half. Will Richardson, who hit a trio of 3s before the break and finished 4 for 4, added 18 points, six assists and six rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 14-0 at home this season.

Rylan Jones led the Utes (14-11, 5-8) with 18 points, while Branden Carlson and Timmy Allen each added 10, but Utah still drops to 0-7 on the road in Pac-12 play this season.

“I thought we were ready to go,” said head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “It was a seven point game there about eight minutes left in the first half. It was a nice little flow. We were playing hard enough and then boom, three straight threes and it went from 7 to 16 just like that. Somethings we got a fix but that’s an elite team that hasn’t lost a game at home so we’re going to just keep fighting and I am proud of how hard we played. I thought second-half defensively was as good of a half as we played even though we had some breakdowns, but I am pretty proud of our effort.”

Shakur Juiston had 11 points and freshman Addison Patterson finished with 10 off the bench as the Ducks shot 58% from the field and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Oregon (20-6) regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with Colorado at 9-4.

Oregon opened its first double-digit lead at 24-13 when Richardson made his third 3-pointer 10 minutes into the game. Pritchard’s fourth put the margin at 29-18, with 23 of Oregon’s points coming from the two guards. That also made the Ducks 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

When three consecutive Oregon possessions ended with 3s, two by Anthony Mathis and the last by Pritchard, Utah called a timeout as the score ballooned to 40-24 with 4:28 left in the half.

Oregon’s lead was 44-30 at halftime, with the Ducks shooting 55% from the field, including 67% (10 of 15) on 3-pointers.

Pritchard had 17 points by then on 6 of 8 from the field, with Richardson adding 13 points.

Utah fought back to get within eight with 12 minutes left, but Oregon answered with an 8-1 run, including a drive by Richardson and two assists from him for inside baskets as the Ducks built a 63-48 cushion with eight minutes remaining.

Utah next hosts UCLA Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.

