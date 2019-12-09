1  of  2
Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley receives contract extension

Kyle Whittingham announces Scalley will be with the program for "years to come"

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team boasted one of the top defenses in the entire country, and today defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was rewarded with a contract extension.

Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Scalley has agreed to terms on an amendment to his contract that will secure his position long-term with the Utah Football program.

“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Whittingham said. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”

A finalist for the 2019 Broyles Award, honoring the top assistant coach in college football, Scalley leads one of the best defenses in the nation. The Utes rank No. 1 in the FBS in rushing defense and third in total defense, and have held 10 of 13 opponents this season to fewer than 70 rushing yards, the most by any FBS team in a season since 2006. In his role coaching Utah’s safeties he mentors a unit whose two starters—Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess—have both been invited to the prestigious Senior Bowl, along with three other defensive standouts.

“I’m grateful to be in this position, and fully committed to the Utah Football Family,” Scalley said. “I sincerely appreciate Coach Whittingham and Mark Harlan for their trust and belief in me. I love this place, my family loves it here, and I am excited to continue working with our staff and players to build something special at the University of Utah.”

Scalley is in his 12th season as a full-time coach on the Utah staff, and his fourth as Utah’s defensive coordinator. He has coached the safeties his entire time on the staff, and doubled as Utah’s recruiting coordinator from 2009-15 and special teams’ coordinator in 2015. He has been with the program in some capacity since 2001, earning All-America and Mountain West Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior safety for the Utes in 2004.

