Utes 2020 football schedule released

Utes will play five Pac-12 South teams plus Oregon State

Posted: / Updated:

Salt Lake City (ABC4 Sports) – The 2020 Pac-12 football schedule was released on Saturday, and the Utes will play all five Pac-12 South teams plus a crossover game at home against Oregon State.

The Utes will kick off the season November 7th at home against Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first of three home games on the slate.

Utah will travel to UCLA for a Friday night matchup on Nov. 13. The Utes will then return home to face USC on Nov. 21, then travel to Arizona State Nov. 28, host Oregon State Dec. 5 and conclude the scheduled games with a trip to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, Dec. 11.
 
The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Dec. 18. The winners of the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 North will play for the title.

Kickoff times of the games will be decided at a later date.

No fans will be allowed to attend any Pac-12 games this season.

Details surrounding matchups and television selections for games other than the Football Championship Game in Week 7 will be determined in the near future.

Utah, which has won the Pac-12 South Championship the last two seasons, will open training camp Oct. 9.

2020 Utah Football Schedule

Nov. 7ArizonaSalt Lake City
Nov. 13 (Fri.)at UCLAPasadena, Calif.
Nov. 21USCSalt Lake City
Nov. 28at Arizona StateTempe, Ariz.
Dec. 5Oregon StateSalt Lake City
Dec. 11 (Fri.)at ColoradoBoulder, Colo.
Dec. 18 or 19Pac-12 Championship Game/TBDTBD

