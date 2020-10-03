Utes 2020 football schedule released

Salt Lake City (ABC4 Sports) – The 2020 Pac-12 football schedule was released on Saturday, and the Utes will play all five Pac-12 South teams plus a crossover game at home against Oregon State.
The Utes will kick off the season November 7th at home against Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first of three home games on the slate.
Utah will travel to UCLA for a Friday night matchup on Nov. 13. The Utes will then return home to face USC on Nov. 21, then travel to Arizona State Nov. 28, host Oregon State Dec. 5 and conclude the scheduled games with a trip to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, Dec. 11.
The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Dec. 18. The winners of the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 North will play for the title.
Kickoff times of the games will be decided at a later date.
No fans will be allowed to attend any Pac-12 games this season.
Details surrounding matchups and television selections for games other than the Football Championship Game in Week 7 will be determined in the near future.
Utah, which has won the Pac-12 South Championship the last two seasons, will open training camp Oct. 9.
2020 Utah Football Schedule
|Nov. 7
|Arizona
|Salt Lake City
|Nov. 13 (Fri.)
|at UCLA
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Nov. 21
|USC
|Salt Lake City
|Nov. 28
|at Arizona State
|Tempe, Ariz.
|Dec. 5
|Oregon State
|Salt Lake City
|Dec. 11 (Fri.)
|at Colorado
|Boulder, Colo.
|Dec. 18 or 19
|Pac-12 Championship Game/TBD
|TBD