Utes 2020 football schedule released

The 2020 Pac-12 football schedule was released on Saturday, and the Utes will play all five Pac-12 South teams plus a crossover game at home against Oregon State.

The Utes will kick off the season November 7th at home against Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first of three home games on the slate.

Utah will travel to UCLA for a Friday night matchup on Nov. 13. The Utes will then return home to face USC on Nov. 21, then travel to Arizona State Nov. 28, host Oregon State Dec. 5 and conclude the scheduled games with a trip to Boulder to face Colorado on Friday, Dec. 11.



The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Dec. 18. The winners of the Pac-12 South and Pac-12 North will play for the title.

Kickoff times of the games will be decided at a later date.

No fans will be allowed to attend any Pac-12 games this season.

Details surrounding matchups and television selections for games other than the Football Championship Game in Week 7 will be determined in the near future.



Utah, which has won the Pac-12 South Championship the last two seasons, will open training camp Oct. 9.

