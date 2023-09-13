SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today keeps the potential of active skies over Utah as another system will move in from the west. This will bring us a better chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms to northern Utah while isolated storms will remain possible down south.

The bottom line? A slightly unsettled pattern with an increase in moisture as temperatures slowly dip below average for a day or two.

Today though, showers and storms will favor the high terrain, but isolated valley storms can’t be ruled out. While northern Utah won’t have the same potential compared to down south, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Daytime highs will also ease down by a few degrees compared to today. Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs that range mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The unsettled weather will stick around through Thursday as the system that will bring us isolated storms tomorrow pushes into eastern Utah.

By Friday this system will begin to clear with high pressure eager to take its place by the weekend. With the passing system, we’ll see more of a westerly/northwesterly flow which will help bring down the temperatures a little more to close out the workweek.

In northern Utah we’ll see mainly 60s and 70s while southern Utah will remain in the 70s and 80s. By the weekend with high pressure returning, we’ll settle into a calmer stretch of weather with dry skies as temperatures rebound to seasonal averages.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!