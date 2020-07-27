Utah’s summer events of 1947

Utah (ABC4 News) – So what did you do for the Pioneer Day weekend? Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it might have looked a little different this year.

Post-war Utah was full of events, especially starting in 1947 with the Pioneer Trek Centennial. Summer was in full swing, with boats out on Utah Lake, new shopping centers were opening up and Utahns were enjoying the summer.

Take a look at what Utah summers used to look like in this week’s Wirth Watching report.