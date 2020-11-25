Utah’s spring turkey hunting permits applications start Dec. 1

Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Many turkey farmers are worried their biggest birds won’t end up on Thanksgiving tables. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being downsized. Fewer people at Thanksgiving tables means many families will buy smaller turkeys, or none at all. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Thanksgiving approaches and Utahns think about Turkeys, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is preparing to open up requests for turkey hunting permits.

“If you like the idea of harvesting your own locally sourced turkey, instead of fighting the crowds to buy one at your neighborhood supermarket, you can start planning now for next year’s Thanksgiving feast,” stated the DWR in a press release.

The application period for the spring 2021 limited-entry turkey hunt opens on Dec. 1. In order to be included in the drawing, you are required to submit your application before 11 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Applicants can apply on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office.

The results of the drawing will be released no later than Jan. 7, 2021. Results will be released by email, online, or by calling 1-800-221-0659.

The limited-entry hunt will be held April 10-29, 2021. The following permits are available for each of the DWR’s five regions:

Northern: 400

Central: 250

Northeastern: 249

Southeastern: 305

Southern: 1,550

If you don’t draw one of the limited-entry permits, however, you can still hunt turkeys during the general statewide turkey hunt which happens in May.

Permits for the general-season hunt are not limited, and go on sale at 8 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2021. The general turkey season will be held from May 3-31, and the youth turkey hunt will run from April 30 to May 2.

More information about Utah’s upcoming spring turkey hunting season is available in the 2020-21 Utah Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook.

The free guidebook is available on the DWR website or you can pick up a copy at a DWR office or from hunting and fishing license agents across Utah.