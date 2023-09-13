SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fall is in the air. Pumpkin spice lattes are back and the leaves are starting to change from green to brilliant shades of red. But the leaves aren’t the only thing changing color this season – Utah’s salmon are changing too.

It’s spawning season for Utah’s kokanee salmon and they are starting the trip up rivers and streams to their spawning grounds. The Utah Department of Natural Resources set up a live stream camera at Strawberry Reservoir where you can watch as the salmon travel up the Strawberry River to the mouth of the reservoir. The salmon can often be seen front and center with their red colors on display.

The kokanee salmon, which are usually a shade of silver most of the year, turn a bright shade of red before they begin traveling up rivers and streams for the spawning season. The schools of bright red fish make for an exciting spectacle at several different lakes and reservoirs across Utah.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the salmon change color to help attract a mate for spawning season. The vibrant shade of red also makes the fish easy to spot in the waters where they lay their eggs.

In addition to a new set of scales, the males get humpbacks, hooked jaws, and elongated teeth during their spawning transformations, according to DNR.

What to see the kokanee salmon in person? You’re in luck. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is holding two free viewing events, one at Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County on Saturday, Sept. 16 and another at Fish Lake in Sevier County on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Both events require visitors to register in advance and will give salmon watchers an opportunity to ask wildlife experts questions about the fish and their habits. If you’re unable to attend either viewing, DWR said there are several other spots around Utah where the bright red kokanee fish can be seen as well.

In central Utah, the kokanee can be seen near the Jordanelle Reservoir and the Provo River in Summit County. Those in northern Utah can visit the Causey Reservoir, the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir or the Stateline Reservoir to see the fish. Finally, southeastern Utah kokanee can be seen at Electric Lake and northeastern Utah can be found at Sheep Creek.

DWR said anyone visiting to see the salmon should not disturb them by wading in the water, trying to pick them up or allowing dogs to chase them. Fishers are also not allowed to keep any kokanee salmon caught anywhere in Utah from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30.