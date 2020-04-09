Utah’s sack king Bradlee Anae should go in early rounds of NFL Draft

Anae is expected to be selected anywhere from the first to third rounds of NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bradlee Anae is a beast on the field, but he’s pretty chill off of it.

That’s why he’s going to spend NFL Draft weekend on a beach at family his home in Hawaii.

“I’m not really nervous,” Anae said. “I’d just rather be on a beach instead of glued to a TV for hours. So, I’ll be in Hawaii on a beach with a phone next to me.”

Anae won’t have to wait too long for that call. He’s expected to be drafted anywhere from the first to the third round, and should become the highest drafted Utah defensive end since Luther Elliss was selected in the first round 25 years ago.

As the king of “Sack Lake City” with 30 career sacks, Anae knows his skill set has what every NFL team needs — the ability to get to the quarterback.

“A lot of teams do need a guy who can get after the quarterback,” he said. “I’m here, so get me early. The film speaks for itself. When they ask me about what I can do, I just say it’s all on tape.”

Anae could have left Utah for the NFL last year, but one of the reasons he came back was to break the all-time Utah sack record, and that’s exactly what he did.

“It means a lot,” said Anae, who reached the career milestone in his final game in the Alamo Bowl, breaking Hunter Dimick’s school record. “It’s one of the things I wanted to chase after, that record. To be able to do it is a big blessing, and I’m just grateful for Utah football and all the coaches there.”

While most of the country may be losing their sanity during the coronavirus quarantine, Anae has found a way to keep it together.

“The only way I’m staying sane is working out,” Anae said. “Fortunately there’s a place in Lehi that is really small. There’s me and one other guy who is working out there, so I’m to get my workouts in and I’m happy.”

He is about to become a lot happier in two weeks when he hears his name called.