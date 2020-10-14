Utah’s new COVID-19 Transmission Index: Commonly asked questions

Utah (ABC4 News) — Tuesday during the Governor’s weekly coronavirus press conference, state officials announced new COVID-19 health guidelines, the COVID-19 Transmission Index.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the new index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level.

Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. The new statewide changes have left many Utahn’s wondering what changes have been made.

ABC4 News answered the following commonly asked questions based on information from the Utah Department of Health.

How should I gather with friends and family in casual, informal settings?

According to the Utah Department of Health, casual social gatherings will be limited in each transmission area. The following guidelines are listed for each area: High Transmission Areas: 10 or fewer. Moderate Transmission Areas: 25 or fewer, unless masks are worn. Low Transmission Areas: 50 or fewer, unless masks are worn.

What transmission area is my county in?

Courtesy: UDOH

How often will the new health guidance levels be reviewed?

The new levels will be reviewed weekly, county by county. Each level has specific requirements for individuals and businesses.

Who is under a mask mandate?

Masks are required for Utahn’s that live in a High Transmission Area.

For those who live in Moderate Transmission Areas, the Department of Health is directing maks be worn for the next two weeks.

Can restaurants stay open?

Yes, restaurants within all levels can stay open. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged in all transmission areas.

Courtesy: UDOH

Will the state no longer follow Utah’s color-coded phased dial system?

State health officials say the Color-Coded Phased Guidelines are being retired and being replaced by the COVID-19 Transmission Index.

“These changes come out of days of round-the-clock discussions with public health experts and legislative leaders,” Gov. Herbert said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Learn more about the COVID-19 Transmission Index.