Utah’s June unemployment numbers released; Utah ranks first for job growth

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s unemployment statistics were released for the month of June on Friday morning. Utah’s June seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 5.1 percent. About 85,700 Utahns were unemployed during the month of June.

This is compared to May’s unemployment rate for the state which was 8.6 percent. The national unemployment rate for June continues to lower and is at 11.1 percent.

“June’s employment assessment continues building upon May’s improvement,” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Businesses continue to bring back furloughed workers. Across the past two months, just under half of the COVID-idled workers have been returned to work. These gains, in turn, have cut the unemployment rate in half in two months.”

Three of ten private-sector major industry groups measured posted job gains in June in Utah: construction, trade, transportation and utilities, and financial activities. Hospitality, business services, and manufacturing all lost jobs in Utah.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Utah is ranked number one for total job growth in the United States. Utah is tied with Idaho while Arizona and Mississippi are also high on the job growth rankings.

Utah is ranked number two for private sector job growth with only Idaho ahead of Utah. For unemployment, Utah is ranked number two nationally with Kentucky being number one.