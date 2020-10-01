Utah’s hurricane strength windstorm damaged 1,500 city property trees, replanting efforts underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake City and Dominion Energy are teaming up to plant 205 trees.

Thursday, Salt Lake City and Dominion Energy planted 205 trees as part of Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s initiative to plant 1,000 additional trees throughout the City’s westside neighborhoods.

More than 100 volunteers from Dominion Energy met at Salt Lake City‘s Fairpark neighborhood. According to city officials, the Fairpark neighborhood lost many mature trees during Utah’s hurricane strength windstorm in early September.

“Today we’re putting Silver Linden, Catalpa, English Oak, Spring Snow Crabapple, and

Flowering Cherry trees into the ground to put down roots,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin

Mendenhall. “It will take time for them to create a towering, mature canopy, but today’s efforts

represent hope, growth, and resilience.”

According to city officials, Thursday’s planting event was the largest single-day tree planting ever in Salt Lake City and the biggest volunteer tree-planting in at least a generation.

“Dominion Energy is eager to be a part of Mayor Mendenhall’s urban forestry initiatives,” said

Craig Wagstaff, Dominion Energy Senior Vice President and General Manager of Western

Distribution. “It’s a great opportunity to help clean the air in the communities where we do

business and to beautify Utah’s capital city.”

The hurricane-strength storm knocked down or damaged an estimated 1,500 trees on City

property, and many more on private property, with more than 20,000 hours already spent on cleanup efforts, officials add.

If you would like to request a tree be planted near you contact the Urban Forestry Department by phone at (801) 972-7818.