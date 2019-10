SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This year one of the fun things we are finding as we go back through Craig Wirth’s 50 years of archives is to see how Utah has changed.

Growth has been a part of Utah since the 1950s. Craig found an old show from channel four where folks couldn’t have been more excited about the construction bringing new roads to Utah.

Today, Utahns might feel a little differently about Utah’s 5th season, construction.

